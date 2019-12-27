Showers; Weekend Storms

Starting out mostly cloudy and mild along with patchy showers; nothing widespread in terms of rainfall this morning, but plan on the possibility for a brief shower at any point. Otherwise, temperatures are running in the 50s early and will reach the upper 60s to near 70 this afternoon. Showers increase in coverage throughout the day, but still, not a washout. Rain and storms will become widespread late Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front arrives. There is a lower end threat for severe weather, including the possibility for damaging wind, heavy downpours, and a few brief spinup tornadoes. Turning seasonably chilly next week, including New Year’s. Highs dip into the 50s for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.