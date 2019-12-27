Shadrach Simmons, 38

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shadrach Simmons, a 38-year-old black man, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, after being shot inside his vehicle in west Jackson, according to police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers responded to Eisenhower Street near Wainwright Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. and found Simmons inside his vehicle.
Holmes said Simmons had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
