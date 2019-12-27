Oklahoma St. squares off against SLU

SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma State's Lindy Waters III, Cameron McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa have collectively scored 46 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 53 percent of all Cowboys scoring over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LINDY: Waters has connected on 40.5 percent of the 42 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 20 over the last five games. He's also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.