Jorge Velazquez Morales, 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jorge Velazquez Morales, a 29-year-old Hispanic man, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, after a shooting in south Jackson, according to police.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened on the south section of Interstate 20 Frontage Road near Gallatin Street.
Morales was transported by private vehicle to the University of Mississippi Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at 2:30 a.m.
Holmes said Morales had been shot in the back.
Police believe Morales and three others were inside a vehicle when someone fired at them multiple times.
Holmes said one of the three suffered a graze wound from the shooting.
Officers arrested 19-year-old Kenterious Jones and charged him with murder and aggravated assault.
Investigators recovered Jones’ vehicle after serving a search warrant at a south Jackson home.
Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics helped apprehend Jones on Shepwood Drive.
JPD public information officer Sam Brown said Jones’ arrest was a direct result of the special operation targeting gun violence in the Capital City.
