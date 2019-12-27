Jeremy Eubank, 39

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jeremy Eubank, a 39-year-old white man, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, after a shooting outside his Jackson home, according to police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers responded to a home in the 3400 block of Rosemary Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. and found Eubank lying in the driveway near a vehicle.
Holmes said Eubank had a gunshot wound to the upper part of his back and later died at the scene.
Investigators learned from Eubank’s wife that he went outside to warm his vehicle when he encountered a man.
After the two exchanged words, the two struggled and the man shot Eubank.
The gunman, described as wearing a dark-colored hooded top and jeans, was last seen running south on Rosemary Avenue.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.