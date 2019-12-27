Geremiah Grant, 25

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Geremiah Grant, a 25-year-old black man, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, after a shooting at an apartment complex, according to Jackson police.
JPD Sergeant Roderick Holmes said the incident happened at approximately 11 p.m. at Arlington Apartments on Ridgewood Road.
Officers said Grant was found suffering from a wound to the lower back.
Holmes said an investigation later revealed Allyson Johnson, 29, entered the apartment and attempted to rob Grant.
It’s believed Grant tried to run away and Johnson followed, firing shots.
Police arrested Johnson the following Wednesday and charged her with capital murder.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.