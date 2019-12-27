Friday night and weekend weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers, some drizzle and fog are likely tonight with lows in the 60s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some breaks of sunshine and scattered showers as well. It will be muggy with highs in the 70s and a little breezy as well. Showers are likely Saturday night with lows in the 60s again. As the front moves into and through our area Sunday morning and afternoon, expect showers and thunderstorms. Some could be strong and severe on an isolated basis. Highs will be in the upper 60s and dropping during the afternoon as the rain tapers off. Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the 50s. New Year’s Eve will be dry, but a little cool with temperatures in the 40s at midnight. New Year’s Day will be partly sunny and highs in the 50s. The average high this time of year is 56 and the average low is 36. Southeast wind tonight and Saturday between 10 and 15 mph with higher gusts. Sunrise is 7am and the sunset is 5:03pm.