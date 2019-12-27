Daniel Brown, 21

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Daniel Brown, a 21-year-old man, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, after a shooting at a northwest Jackson apartment complex, according to police.
JPD Sergeant Roderick Holmes said it happened at approximately 6 p.m. at the Northwood Village Apartments off Watkins Boulevard.
Investigators say Brown died at the scene.
Two other men were wounded, but their conditions are not known.
A few days later, police arrested Jermarcus Morgan, 30, and Julian Hicks, 18, in connection with the triple shooting, charging both with shooting into an occupied dwelling and two counts of aggravated assault.
In addition, Morgan is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
