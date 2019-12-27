Calvin Cannady, 48

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Calvin Cannady, a 48-year-old black male, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, after a shooting in northwest Jackson, according to police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said an argument between two men led to shots fired on Kennington Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m.
After the gunfire, Holmes said Cannady got into his vehicle and attempted to drive away, but crashed into a storage shed on Powers Avenue and died shortly afterward.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
