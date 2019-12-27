Calvin Cannady, 48

By C.J. LeMaster | December 27, 2019 at 5:25 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 5:25 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Calvin Cannady, a 48-year-old black male, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, after a shooting in northwest Jackson, according to police.

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said an argument between two men led to shots fired on Kennington Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m.

After the gunfire, Holmes said Cannady got into his vehicle and attempted to drive away, but crashed into a storage shed on Powers Avenue and died shortly afterward.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

