Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm temperatures again on this Christmas Day with this being the second day in a row of 70 degree weather. The warm weather will continue through Saturday with highs in the lower 70s. Morning lows will be in the 50s. Clouds were on the increase today and there will be mostly cloudy skies through the end of this week and weekend. We may catch some breaks of sunshine, but the threat of rain will be increasing gradually as a strong front develops to our west and moves in this weekend. A slight chance for showers exists on Thursday and Friday. As the front draws closer Saturday, showers and thunderstorms will increase in intensity, especially by nightfall. An inch or two of rain is possible. With the front moving through Saturday night and early Sunday, there is a limited window of strong thunderstorms and some may be severe. Sunday will turn colder with temperatures falling through the 60s in the morning and into the 50s during the afternoon. Cloud cover will stick around. As we look ahead to New Year’s Eve and Day, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 40s New Year’s Eve and the 50s on the first day of 2020. Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and relatively calm wind on Thursday. Average high this time of year is 56 and the average low is 36. Sunrise is 7am and the sunset is 5:02pm.