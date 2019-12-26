Thursday Evening Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our weather will be mostly cloudy through Saturday. There will be breaks of sunshine. There will also be warm temperatures and breezy conditions. Highs will reach the lower 70s and overnight lows will stay in the 50s. The chance for rain will increase Saturday as a frontal system starts to approach the area. Showers and thunderstorms look more likely Saturday night and early on Sunday. While it will not rain the whole weekend, we will need to focus on the Saturday night and Sunday time frame for the threat of thunderstorms. Currently, there is only a marginal threat of severe weather, but tornadoes and damaging wind are the current concerns. Cooler weather will start to filter in Sunday and next week. New Year’s Eve looks dry and cool with temperatures in the 40s. Average high this time of year is 56 and the average low is 36. East wind through Friday at 5mph. Sunrise is 7am and the sunset is 5:03pm.