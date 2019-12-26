Pine Belt teen with heart conditions reads Christmas cards

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas cards are all one Pine Belt teenager asked for this Christmas.
Over the weekend, we told you about 14-year-old Waylon Walker, who has a heart condition and is waiting for a heart transplant.
Waylon has received almost 500 cards so far, some of them from outside the United States. He has more coming after Christmas.
He is happy and grateful for all the uplifting messages, and had a big smile on his face as he read them.
If you want to send Waylon a Christmas Card, send it to 101 Bradshaw Rd., Richton, MS 39476.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.