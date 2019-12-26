Operation Targeting Gun Violence nets 82 arrests after violent week in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has been hard at work to make the city safer after a violent week at the beginning of December.
In one week, the City of Jackson saw 14 separate shooting incidents, leaving 13 people wounded and 5 dead between December 2-9.
This was the most violent week in the Capital City since 2019 began.
Since then, JPD as well as the FBI, the DEA, ATF, and U.S. Marshals have made dozens of arrests after a task force was created to target gun violence in the city.
Chief James Davis of the Jackson Police Department joked about finally giving the media a break at a press conference on Thursday, December 26.
Davis said that on December 9th the task force was formed and by December 10th they began making arrests. Since then, 82 arrests have been made.
Other arrests are as follows:
- 22 people have been arrested for murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery
- 55 felony arrests
- 33 misdemeanor arrests
- Six were arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm
Davis also said that 18 guns were recovered and taken out of the hands of violent suspects.
He also mentioned that from the start of the operation that there have not been any homicides in the City of Jackson. Although, there were two homicides after the operation began. One on December 14th where a man was killed at an apartment complex. The other happened at a home on Rosemary Avenue.
Jackson police say they are committed to keeping the community safe. Davis mentioned that the success of the task force will serve as a blueprint to target crime in the future.
