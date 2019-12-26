MHP makes 39 DUI arrests, investigating 3 deadly wrecks in Christmas holiday travel period

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has concluded its 2019 Christmas holiday travel period, which began Monday, December 23, at 12:01 a.m. and ended Wednesday, December 25 at midnight.
MHP issued 2544 citations with 39 DUI arrests. 116 motor vehicle crashes were investigated, which included 27 injuries and three deaths on state, federal highways and interstates.
MHP responded to a deadly traffic crash on Highway 27 in Hinds County on Monday, December 23, around 12:56 a.m. A 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor, driven by 24-year-old John A. Lumbley of Vicksburg, was traveling northbound. For unknown reasons, Lumbley’s vehicle left the roadway, overturned and collided with tree. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Around 1:25 p.m. on Christmas Day, MHP responded to a deadly wreck on Highway 178 in Lee County. A 2013 Chrysler passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway and collided with tree. 78-year-old Linda C. McMinn from Mooreville was pronounced dead on scene.
On Wednesday, December 25, around 8:37 p.m., MHP responded to a deadly crash on Highway 51 in Copiah County. A Mercedes Benz passenger vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Erik G. Miller of Crystal Springs, was traveling northbound when it left the roadway and collided with a tree. Miller was pronounced dead on scene.
All crashes are currently under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.