First Alert Forecast: warm, cloudy Thursday

THURSDAY: A patch or two of fog may greet you out the door early Thursday. Post-Christmas blues will be accompanied by clouds and a few peeks of sun here or there. Temperatures will continue to run above average – from the 50s early to near 70° by the afternoon hours. A shower or two is possible overnight with lows dropping into the 50s.
FRIDAY: A weak disturbance will help to kick off a few scattered showers through the day Friday – but we don’t anticipate a complete washout. Temperatures will come up from the morning 50s back to the upper 60s by the afternoon hours.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Heading into the weekend, another system will approach the region from the west by late Saturday into Sunday – this will likely bring a round of storms to the area. A few of the storms could be gusty as the line moves through. Rain showers will generally be slow to exit Sunday afternoon as cooler air filters in. Highs Saturday will be well into the 70s; 50s and 60s Sunday and back to seasonable 50s to round out 2019.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
