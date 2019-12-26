First Alert Forecast: warm, cloudy Thursday

EXTENDED FORECAST: Heading into the weekend, another system will approach the region from the west by late Saturday into Sunday – this will likely bring a round of storms to the area. A few of the storms could be gusty as the line moves through. Rain showers will generally be slow to exit Sunday afternoon as cooler air filters in. Highs Saturday will be well into the 70s; 50s and 60s Sunday and back to seasonable 50s to round out 2019.