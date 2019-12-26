Fatal crash in Copiah County claims life of man on Christmas

Fatal crash in Copiah County claims life of man on Christmas
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reports that Blue Earth, Minnesota, resident Truman Hobbs, 21, was killed when he lost control of the truck that he was driving around 9:30 a.m. on Monday. (Source: Associated Press)
By Howard Ballou | December 25, 2019 at 10:43 PM CST - Updated December 25 at 10:43 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol says one man died after a two-car crash on Highway 51 just north of Hazlehurst.

State troopers say a preliminary report indicates a Mercedes sedan was traveling north when it tried to pass a Chevrolet Impala that was going north. The sedan sideswiped the Chevrolet, causing the driver to lose control and hit a tree on the northbound shoulder.

The victim died from his injuries. He has been identified as 30-year-old Erik G. Miller of Crystal Springs.

MHP is investigating the crash. An autopsy has been requested for the victim.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.