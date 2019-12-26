Fatal crash in Copiah County claims life of man on Christmas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol says one man died after a two-car crash on Highway 51 just north of Hazlehurst.
State troopers say a preliminary report indicates a Mercedes sedan was traveling north when it tried to pass a Chevrolet Impala that was going north. The sedan sideswiped the Chevrolet, causing the driver to lose control and hit a tree on the northbound shoulder.
The victim died from his injuries. He has been identified as 30-year-old Erik G. Miller of Crystal Springs.
MHP is investigating the crash. An autopsy has been requested for the victim.
