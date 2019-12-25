Storm victims in Mize work to clean up mess left behind by tornado

MIZE, Miss. (WLBT) - Storm victims in more than a dozen counties across the state are still struggling to recover after the outbreak of tornadoes a week ago.
Storm victims Ann and Reggie Blackwell are now staying at a mobile home in Mize after a supersized tornado all but destroyed their home last week. They say instead of preparing for Christmas they are cleaning up what the powerful tornado left behind.
“We had four chicken houses that are all wiped out flat. Of course, my house is in bad shape, but we will rebuild,” said Ann Blackwell.
The Blackwells got some holiday help from friends as they worked to remove piles of debris that were scattered throughout their property.
“We have been working, and cleaning, and picking up and pushing. There is a lot of devastation,” said Francis Amason.
Francis Amason says although this is a big task, she is willing to do whatever she can to help during this tough time.
“It is no other way to spend Christmas Eve than with your best friends. It is a lot of devastation, but God is good and we will get through this.”
This family is one of many affected by last week's wild weather. As you travel around some neighborhoods in Mize, there are homes with no roofs and a lot of blue tarps as well as plastic covers on windows. There are also downed trees, clothes in their yards and vehicles that were destroyed.
“We are just thankful to be here. This can be replaced, but we’re all okay,” said Ann Blackwell.
