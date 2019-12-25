Shoppers swarm Northpark Mall for last-minute Christmas shopping

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - December 24 represents the last Christmas shopping day of the year, and that was clear by the amount of people doing last-minute shopping Tuesday afternoon.
Many shoppers braved the crowds at Northpark Mall on Tuesday to grab the last items on their Christmas list.
"I have to finish my last minute shopping," one shopper said. "All of the last minute Christmas sales--it is the best time to catch them. Now and after Christmas, of course."
Some shoppers even say it’s the busy Christmas rush that gets them in the holiday spirit.
