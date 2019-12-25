Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Federal officials want parking spaces at a Mississippi federal courthouse set aside for law enforcement to protect from possible bombing attacks. But Oxford city officials say they're going to wait before deciding. They say they just made a number of changes to downtown parking rules. Now, anyone can park in the spaces and pay at a parking meter. The marshals want to reserve the spaces for law enforcement vehicles from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m on weekdays. Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill says she has reservations about giving away eight spaces which now bring in $43,000 annually for the city.