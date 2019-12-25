First Alert Forecast: warm, quiet Christmas Day

CHRISTMAS DAY: Zones of fog will be possible again to kick off Christmas Day – outside of that, expect a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures climb from near 50° early to the upper 60s and lower 70s by afternoon. Clouds will continue to thicken into Wednesday night as lows fall to the lower to middle 50s.
THURSDAY: Post-Christmas blues will be accompanied by clouds thickening through the day. Temperatures will continue to run above average – from the 50s early to near 70° by the afternoon hours.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A weak disturbance will sneak into the area by the latter half of Friday. This will bring rain chance up a tick along with a surge of Gulf moisture. Highs Friday will still top out in the upper 60s. Another system will approach the region from the west by late Saturday into Sunday – this could bring a round of showers and storms. Timing and impact differences are still something we are honing in on – but behind that system, temperatures will take a dive into the last few days of 2019.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.