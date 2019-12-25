First Alert Forecast: warm, quiet Christmas Day

EXTENDED FORECAST: A weak disturbance will sneak into the area by the latter half of Friday. This will bring rain chance up a tick along with a surge of Gulf moisture. Highs Friday will still top out in the upper 60s. Another system will approach the region from the west by late Saturday into Sunday – this could bring a round of showers and storms. Timing and impact differences are still something we are honing in on – but behind that system, temperatures will take a dive into the last few days of 2019.