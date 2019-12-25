Citizens say crime is ‘ridiculous’ in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When the discussion of fighting crime in Jackson comes up, there are always various contentious discussions to be had between people in offices, people on the streets, and people on computers.
“I’m a little perplexed by folks who don’t want to clean up Jackson," said U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst. "I’m perplexed by people who want to stick their head in the sand and pretend that we don’t have problems in Jackson.”
Hurst has been the subject of discussion among city leaders after a fire and brimstone press conference Monday in which he called out local judges and city leaders as enabling the crime by denying problems and putting criminals back on the street prematurely.
“Stop the revolving door. If there’s evidence before you that this individual is a danger to our community, detain them and follow the law,” he said.
Today we talked to citizens of Jackson about the issue of whether or not there should be more police on the streets and more federal involvement. Many agreed with Hurst.
“He’s kinda got a point there, because crime has just got ridiculous, people just killing people to be killing people, it don’t make no sense,” said Jackson resident Rickie Moncure.
"I actually think it’s a good idea because there’s so much crime you can’t go to the store, you can’t go to the gas station to get gas without people asking you for money,” said Roshika Brown, also a resident of Jackson.
A lot of people we approached declined to comment on crime, so there could be some that disagree with the idea of a more regular federal presence on the streets.
“It’s got plumb ridiculous, you’ve got people scared to even leave the house," Moncure said. "You’re constantly looking behind your back. You’re scared to stop at a light. They’ll rob you at a light.”
U.S. Marshals Supervisory Inspector Carlos Cosby told us residents of Jackson actually thanked the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for their work in last week’s sweep.
“The community knows who’s causing the problems and they were happy that we were able to get some of those people off the street,” Cosby said.
Hurst vowed that residents of the capital city will regain freedom from fear.
“We believe in Jackson. We have hope for Jackson. We will continue to combat violent crime in Jackson until every child, every parent, and every grandparent and every family member feels safe,” he said.
