79-year-old missing in Panola Co.

PANOLA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing 79-year-old woman from Panola County.
MBI issued a Silver Alert for Alive Ford on Tuesday.
Ford was last seen on Eureka Road around 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve. she was wearing a black and white shirt, black pants and a brown and black leopard print jacket.
Ford may be driving a 2015 white Ford Focus with Mississippi plate PAB2971.
Family members say she has a mental condition that may impair her judgement.
If you know where Ford may be, call Panola County Sheriff’s Department at 662-563-6230.
