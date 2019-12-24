77-year-old Copiah Co. man walks home uninjured after his car is hit by train

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 77-year-old man was left unharmed after his car was hit by a train in Wesson.
August Hamm was crossing the tracks on Barner Road Monday evening when his Toyota Camry was struck by an oncoming Canadian National Train.
According to the sheriff’s department, Hamm was not hurt and was the only person in the car at the time of the collision.
No injuries were reported inside of the train either.
His car, on the other hand, sustained noticeable damage.
Undeterred, Hamm walked to his nearby home to let his family know that he’d been in a crash.
There are no lights at the train crossing, but there is a train crossing sign, said Interim Sheriff Derrick Cubit.
