Woman’s body found under bridge in rural Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Detectives have launched a homicide investigation after a woman’s body was found Tuesday under a bridge in the Red Banks community.
Detective Kelly McMillen says the victim is a white woman in her mid- to late 20s. She was discovered Tuesday afternoon under the Coldwater Creek Bridge on North Red Banks Road off of I-22.
McMillen says there were signs of trauma, which led to the homicide investigation. The medical examiner will determine the official cause and manner of death.
This story will be updated.
