Wife asks for prayers after unexpected stroke leaves Madison alderman in coma

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison Alderman’s wife is asking for prayers after her husband suffered an unexpected stroke Monday morning.
Sandra Strain posted on Facebook that her husband, Warren Strain, was supposed to have back surgery Monday, but before going to the hospital he had a massive brain bleed and a stroke.
According to Mrs. Strain, he is now in a coma, which is not medically induced.
Warren worked at WLBT for several years and has since worked in public communications.
He currently serves as the public affairs director for the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. Before that, he was the communications director for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
