VIDEO: Thief wearing blonde wig still on the run after robbing N.C. bank

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The FBI has now joined the search for a suspect who is on the loose after robbing a Huntersville bank while wearing a blonde wig.
The FBI is assisting the Huntersville Police Department to identify the bank robbery suspect from Dec. 13. The robbery happened a BB&T Bank off of Northcross Drive in Huntersville at around 5 p.m. that day.
Police described the suspect as a black male wearing a blonde wig and a multi-colored shirt.
On Monday, Dec. 23, the FBI released surveillance video from inside the bank that shows the robbery. In the video, the suspect appears to hand a note to the bank teller before leaving with money.
No injuries were reported during the robbery and no weapon was used, police say.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 704-464-5400. you can also contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip at: tips.fbi.gov
