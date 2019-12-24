Tuesday Night Christmas Eve Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Welcome to a warm Christmas Eve. A little fog is possible overnight tonight with lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Christmas Day will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s. There will be a few high clouds streaming by from time to time. Similar weather is expected Thursday and Friday with a slight chance for showers. A stronger weather system will arrive this weekend, causing the chance of rain Saturday and Sunday. The severe weather threat at this point is low, but will be monitored as we get closer to this weekend, in the event weather variables needed for severe weather start coming together. Rain is likely for parts of this weekend, but not the entire time. Temperatures will reach the 70s Saturday, but likely drop through the 50s on Sunday. As we look ahead to New Year’s Eve, we expect dry weather for now and temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50, more typical weather for the time of year and season we are in. Average high is 57 and the average low is 36. Northeast wind at 5mph tonight and Southeast wind at the same speed on Christmas Day. Sunrise is 6:59am and the sunset is 5:01pm.