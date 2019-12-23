Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Patchy fog will be an issue tonight and in the morning with temperatures in the 40s. Breaks of sunshine will develop Tuesday, Christmas Eve, with temperatures in the high 60s. Christmas Eve itself will be partly cloudy with patchy fog, but no issues for Santa and his sleigh. Expect temperatures in the 40s overnight and through the morning. Christmas Day will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. There will be a slight chance for showers Thursday, a better chance for rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Some thunderstorms are possible as well. Expect cooler weather to move in around the beginning of next week. If you are traveling overnight and through Tuesday morning, please be wary of fog that could lower or inhibit how far you can see while traveling. Average high this time of year is 57 and the average low is 36. Northwest wind at 10 mph tonight and calm wind Tuesday. Sunrise is 6:59am and the sunset is 5:01pm.