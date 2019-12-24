Local chefs prepare meals to feed JPS students over the Christmas break

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the Christmas break underway, the City of Jackson and some local chefs are donating dinners for students and their families to make sure children won’t go hungry during the holidays.
Eleven-year-old Alesha Jones wants to be a doctor or a teacher when she grows up so that she can give to others like the chefs were doing by providing free meals to JPS students during the holiday break.
Her family went to the Grove Park Community Center Monday for the Jackson Meals Matter giveaway.
"It's good because we get a hot meal to eat, and my mama doesn't have to cook," said Jones.
Chefs for the Culture and the Love Jackson Campaign teamed up with the City of Jackson to provide 250 meals for Jackson Public School students and their families.
The children will not be in school for 19 days, and the groups want to make sure they don't miss nutritious meals.
“Definitely they’re our future. Our biggest deal is giving back to the community,” said Aubrey Norman with Chefs for the Culture. “We are chefs that work in our community. We have patrons that patronize, and we want to patronize back to the community definitely by feeding our future."
On the menu: chicken tetrazzini, green peas, candied yams, a roll and dessert.
The chefs’ free creations are possible through the city’s Department of Human and Cultural Services and Parks and Recreation.
“We know it’s so many hungry kids out around the holiday times,” said City of Jackson employee Jasmine Thigpen. “A lot of kids look for those meals at school and, due to the fact that they’ll be out of school this holiday time, we want to give back and give them something that they’ll be able to eat."
At Thanksgiving the chefs also donated meals to students and families in the Sykes Park area.
The chefs also distributed any leftover meals to students and families in the Grove Park area.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.