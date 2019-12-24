Jauan Tolbert, 19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jauan Tolbert, a 19-year-old black man, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, after being shot while driving, according to Jackson police.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the incident happened on Interstate 55 North near the Beasley Road exit just before 1 a.m. the following Monday.
Police believe Tolbert was driving north when his vehicle veered right and he crashed into a barrier.
After the vehicle stopped, paramedics tried to help Tolbert.
Investigators learned at that time that the man had been shot in the head.
Holmes said officers believe the shot was fired from a vehicle that was traveling near the victim.
Paramedics transported Tolbert to an undisclosed hospital in critical condition, where he died the next day.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
