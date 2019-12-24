First Alert Forecast: warm, Green Christmas Eve, Day

CHRISTMAS EVE: A few patchy areas of fog will be possible to start the day; other than that, a mostly to partly sunny sky with highs pushing their way from the morning 40s to the 60s to near 70. Santa should have no issues, if he arrives on time around 10-11 PM – though patchy fog may be possible again by early Christmas morning as lows drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s.
CHRISTMAS DAY: Zones of fog will be possible again to kick off Christmas Day – a mix of sun and clouds will get us through the day with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Clouds will become more prevalent in the skies to round out the latter part of the work week. Expect highs to remain warm, in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances will return through the upcoming weekend. There is still plenty of variability on timing and impacts from this system; so we’ll continue to watch it closely as this could be either a quick moving system – or yet another lumbering low that may linger into early next week. At any rate, we are looking to turn seasonable and dry in time for the start of 2020.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.