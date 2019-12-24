First Alert Forecast: warm, Green Christmas Eve, Day

EXTENDED FORECAST: Clouds will become more prevalent in the skies to round out the latter part of the work week. Expect highs to remain warm, in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances will return through the upcoming weekend. There is still plenty of variability on timing and impacts from this system; so we’ll continue to watch it closely as this could be either a quick moving system – or yet another lumbering low that may linger into early next week. At any rate, we are looking to turn seasonable and dry in time for the start of 2020.