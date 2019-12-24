Hinds County Constables surprise disabled vet with early Christmas gift

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A disabled veteran from Jackson was given an unexpected holiday surprise.
William Gilmore, Jr. was greeted by a group of Hinds County Constables who handed him a check for $500.
Gilmore is a Vietnam War veteran who is now wheelchair-bound.
Members of the community said he is vigilant, especially when it comes to the school across the street from his house.
"And he told her he's there every morning watching out for the kids, people in the neighborhood, the community and what he do, if there's anything going wrong, he call them and they'll come out and check it, so that's how we decided to pick him," Constable Lawrence Funchess said.
Gilmore lives across the street from Barr Elementary and sits on his porch every day watching the neighborhood.
"This just means a lot," Gilmore said. "Makes Christmas a little more exciting and it's nice to know I'm appreciated."
Constable Funchess started giving away the early Christmas gifts to deserving Hinds County residents 12 years ago.
