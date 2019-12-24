Children call 911 and hide after drunken grandfather threatens them with knife, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News obtained a copy of a call that came from three children hiding from their aggressive grandfather.
The kids told officers they were cooking when their grandpa came over and began to threaten them.
They got in the bathroom, locked the door and called for help.
“He’s banging on the door,” one child told 911 dispatchers on Nov. 23.
She tells him and his two cousins not to answer the door until the police get there.
The 13-year-old told the dispatcher their grandpa came to the house drunk and began asking the boys if they wanted to fight.
They told police Craig Burris broke dishes in the kitchen and came after them with a knife.
When they all went into the bathroom, they say Burris stood outside pounding with a screwdriver and a pair of pliers.
Thankfully, he didn’t get in.
19 News also obtained exclusive body camera video of the moment police arrived.
Burris comes to the door, and police get him to come outside.
In a police report officers say he was visibly intoxicated.
He was arrested on several felony charges, but thankfully, all the kids are okay.
According to court records, Burris has pleaded guilty on several drug charges in the past.
If you or a family member need help with an aggressive person in your home, you can call the 24-hour hotline at 216-391-HELP (4357).
