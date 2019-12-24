Business trip for Mississippi State

The Mississippi State Bulldogs hoping to live that reality as they will stay at the Nashville hotel ahead of their December 30 matchup with Louisville in the Music City Bowl. A sprawling complex that covers over 2.1 million square feet with ice slides on one end and sleigh rides on the other, it’s easy to get lost in the Christmas fanfare. To combat that, MSU coach Joe Moorhead had staffers make sure that all of the players’ rooms would be on the same floor and close to the team meeting room.