AG suspends investigation of Michigan State over Nassar
In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Larry Nassar, 54, appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich.
By DAVID EGGERT | December 24, 2019 at 4:33 PM CST - Updated December 24 at 4:33 PM

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A criminal investigation into Michigan State University’s handling of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal has been suspended and could be coming to a close.

A spokeswoman for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday that the probe is suspended unless the school releases privileged documents or former interim president John Engler agrees to an interview.

Nessel’s predecessor opened the investigation into the university’s handling of complaints against Nassar, a former campus sports physician.

One former school official has been convicted, and charges are pending against two others.

