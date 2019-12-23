24-year-old killed after crashing into tree on HWY 27 in Hinds County

(Source: Associated Press)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | December 23, 2019 at 5:42 AM CST - Updated December 23 at 6:26 AM

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol was advised of a one vehicle crash on Highway 27 near Charlie Brown Road in Hinds County just before 1 a.m.

According to Corporal Kervin Stewart, preliminary reports indicate that the driver was traveling northbound in a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor when, for unknown reasons, he lost control. The driver left the roadway and overturned before colliding with a tree.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old John A. Lumbley Jr. from Vicksburg. He was the only person in the vehicle and died as a result of his injuries.

Lumbley’s death marks the first one of the 2019 Christmas holiday enforcement period.

