24-year-old killed after crashing into tree on HWY 27 in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol was advised of a one vehicle crash on Highway 27 near Charlie Brown Road in Hinds County just before 1 a.m.
According to Corporal Kervin Stewart, preliminary reports indicate that the driver was traveling northbound in a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor when, for unknown reasons, he lost control. The driver left the roadway and overturned before colliding with a tree.
The victim has been identified as 24-year-old John A. Lumbley Jr. from Vicksburg. He was the only person in the vehicle and died as a result of his injuries.
Lumbley’s death marks the first one of the 2019 Christmas holiday enforcement period.
