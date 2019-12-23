Weatherspoon returns but Bulldogs fall to NMSU

D.J. Stewart Jr. handed out a team-high four assists. State recorded 10 steals for the second time this season and first time since the season opener against Florida International on Nov. 5. For the contest, MSU hit 21-of-51 shots from the field (41.2 percent), 3-of-16 shots from three-point range (18.8 percent) and 7-of-11 shots from the foul line (63.6 percent).