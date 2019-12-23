Weatherspoon returns but Bulldogs fall to NMSU

JACKSON, Miss. - The Mississippi State men's basketball team nearly overcame a 14-point deficit with 11 minutes left to play, but New Mexico State scored the last seven points inside the closing two minutes to secure a 58-52 decision on Sunday at the Mississippi Coliseum.
The Bulldogs (8-3) had their four-game winning streak under Ben Howland come to a close in the capital city and dropped to 16-2 in Jackson dating back to the 1985-86 season.
Reggie Perry corralled 12 of his team-leading 17 points during the second half and tacked on 10 rebounds to tuck away his fifth double-double of the season. It also marked Perry’s 14th career double-double which is tops among SEC active players.
Tyson Carter joined Perry in double figures as he dialed in 11 points, dished out three assists and grabbed two rebounds. His lone three-pointer during the first half allowed hime to move into a tie for seventh place with former teammate Quinndary Weatherspoon (2016-19) for career three-pointers in program history.
Robert Woodard II filled the box score with nine points, five rebounds, a career-high tying four steals and a career-best equaling two blocks. In his first game back, Nick Weatherspoon contributed eight points and two steals before he fouled out late in the second half.
Abdul Ado and Iverson Molinar rounded out the scoring for the Bulldogs. Ado chipped in four points and seven rebounds, while Molinar added a trio of free throws.
D.J. Stewart Jr. handed out a team-high four assists. State recorded 10 steals for the second time this season and first time since the season opener against Florida International on Nov. 5. For the contest, MSU hit 21-of-51 shots from the field (41.2 percent), 3-of-16 shots from three-point range (18.8 percent) and 7-of-11 shots from the foul line (63.6 percent).
The Bulldogs had 10 assists and 17 turnovers, while the Aggies had 10 assists and 16 turnovers.New Mexico State shot 20-of-50 overall (40.0 percent), 9-of-23 on its three-point attempts (39.1 percent) and 9-of-13 at the charity stripe (69.2 percent). The Aggies received 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting from Johnny McCants and 14 points from Evan Gilyard.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.