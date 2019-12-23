Moss Point police investigating homicide with multiple victims

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officers with the Moss Point Police Department are investigating a homicide at a residence on Old Slag Road. Officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police Chief Brandon Ashley told WLOX News two victims were found dead and a third victim was taken to Singing River Hospital, where that person is in critical condition. The coroner’s office has not released the identities of the victims at this time.
Ashley said this was not a random act of violence, and the victims were targeted for reasons unknown at this time.
Ashley said police have not developed a suspect at this time and do not have any reason to believe the public is in any danger.
Police are asking for any and all information regarding this crime or any crime that occurred at this residence to please contact the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.