Leake Co. man arrested, linked to murder and gas station robbery

LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Leake County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of killing a man in September and also robbing a convenience store last week.
Deputies say 41-year-old Brzezinskir Henderson, Sr. killed Gary Harkins on September 14 at a home south of Thomastown in Leake County.
Henderson is also accused of robbing a Shell convenience store on Thursday night at the corner of Highway 16 and Main Street in Carthage.
Henderson is in custody at Leake County Correctional Facility. His exact charges were not specified.
