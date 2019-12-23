Homeowner and grandchildren left homeless after house fire before Christmas

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A house fire in Ellisville leaves a local homeowner and his grandchildren without a home a few days before the Christmas holiday.
The Ellisville Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday evening to a single story brick home on 412 McManus Street.
Homeowner Marty Eddy told fire officials he was in the living room area when he heard strange noises coming from the back of the house, and after opening the door to the last room in the back of the house, he saw the ceiling on fire near the light fixture.
“I opened the back bedroom door in the back of the house and the whole room was full of smoke,” said Eddy, recalling the events of the fire. “Next thing I know, I grabbed my youngins and my grand daughter and all of them, and my daughter and my grandyoungins, and we all run outside.”
Eddy evacuated the home with his daughter, Savanna Eddy, along with her children, and called 911.
Firefighters arrived at 4:00 p.m. and found the back of the home consumed by fire, and after battling the blaze in the attic and making entry into the home, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.
Union, South Jones and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments assisted EFD in the fire, along with Ellisville Police Department being present on the scene.
Eddy’s wife, Mary Joyce Miller, passed away of a diabetic coma three weeks before the house fire.
The American Red Cross of Laurel is currently helping the family get back on their feet.
“They trying to get us a place to stay right now,” said Eddy. “I’m staying with a friend of mine. They said they would help with rent and lights and all, and get us in somewhere. I’m really just hunting for a place right now to either rent or buy.”
Savanna and Rhonda Davis-Carter, who is also one of Eddy’s daughters, are both reaching out to the community through Facebook for help. Davis has a list of materials needed for the family available on her Facebook page for those who want to donate.
“My daughters [are] getting in touch with all kinds of people,” Eddy said. “They scattered out, thank God. I don’t know what me and them babies would do if it weren’t for them.”
