First Alert Forecast: clouds hang on Monday; warmer Christmas

MONDAY: Our slow moving weekend rain maker will gradually exit the region – rain should end prior to sunrise, with the exception of a few showers east of the metro. Clouds will gradually begin their exit through the day. Amid a brisk northerly breeze, highs will only manage the 50s to lower 60s. Skies will continue to clear through the overnight as lows drop into the 40s to near 50.
CHRISTMAS EVE AND DAY: High pressure will make its presence known over the region for the Christmas holidays. Christmas Eve will feature mostly sunny skies amid mild temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Clouds will thicken a bit, but we’ll remain dry for Christmas Day as highs rebound to the upper 60s to near 70°.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Clouds will become more prevalent in the skies to round out the latter part of the work week. Expect highs to remain warm, in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances will return through the upcoming weekend, though, timing and track differences from the various models will keep it a bit of a wild card on what to expect for now.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
