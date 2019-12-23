Edwards families displaced by recent tornado damage looking for help from community

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s only four days until the Christmas holiday and while some are wrapping presents... others are cleaning up what’s left of their home.
Last week a violent tornado ripped through several communities across the state.
3 on your side checked back in with people in the Edwards Community who say they are still in desperate need of a helping hand.
“I have seen disaster, devastation, I saw trees uprooted, homes demolished. I was completely in awe.”
Almost a week has come and gone since a tornado swept away parts of the state.. and for the Edwards community... that devastating reality is starting to sink in.
“I got a call from a neighbor who told me I needed to come home because a tree fell on my house. I saw a mobile home demolished. Trees inside of homes. Homes collapsed all the way.”
Almost every home on Ashcot Circle can be seen with tarps on the roofs.
Some homes... severely damaged by falling trees. Some even lost their vehicles.
60 homes sustained some type of damage in the area.
Luckily, no injuries were reported.
Franklin Singleton has lived in the small town community his whole life... and the one thing that has stayed the same.
“My community loves one another and we care... I learned that this week and I saw that. We went house to house to help people, and the neighborhood came together.. it was like family.”
Singleton says the past few days have consisted of taking care of one another.. going from house to house.. neighbor to neighbor.. just to lend a helping hand...
“My pastor has always said it’s better to see a message rather then just hear one.”
And that pastor is Minister Brad Davis, “Pretty much every house down here has a tarp on it.. windows that are boarded up.. a lot of devastation happened down here. I just want to shed some light on good people that really need out help.”
Hinds County Emergency Management officials say Red Cross, MEMA, Home Depot, and Baptist have all teamed up to assist storm victims... providing tarps and other supplies.
From water.. to blankets.. flashlights.. pillows and food.. it’s all things Pastor Davis says the community still needs to get back on their feet.
“There’s at least 13 to 15 families displaced and I just wanted to help give them some comfort in a time of need.”
“I think love goes all the way... let me put an emphasis on that.. and I think around here I saw that... I saw that!”
If you want to roll up your sleeves this holiday season and help those families in need.
You can help by donating at GoFundMe.com
All of the money will go directly to the storm victims.
If you would like to volunteer or lend a helping hand call the Hinds County Emergency Management office at (601) 960-1476.
