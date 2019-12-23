Attorneys for Willie Godbolt say it’s unlikely they will use insanity defense

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorneys for Willie Godbolt say it’s unlikely they will use an insanity defense when trial starts on February 10, 2020.
Godbolt sat silently in court Wednesday during a hearing on the status of his case.
An assistant district attorney says prosecutors haven't received results of Godbolt's psychological exam.
Judge David Strong asked defense attorney Allison Steiner about Godbolt’s mental competency. Steiner says she doesn’t anticipate an insanity defense.
Godbolt was arrested for shooting and killing seven family members and a Lincoln County deputy in May 2017 after an argument with his estranged wife. He’s confessed to at least one of those shootings.
Lincoln County Deputy William Durr responded to the scene and was killed. The Sheriff’s Department says typically deputies are not sent to domestic violence situations by themselves, but Durr believed he was responding to a noise complaint at the home that a neighbor called in.
On March 12, 2018 Godbolt pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Lincoln County Circuit Court.
