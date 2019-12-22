Woman in critical but stable condition after being shot during attempted robbery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is in critical but stable condition after being shot during an attempted robbery Saturday night.
It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Raymond Road.
According to police, the woman had gotten out of her vehicle when a man and woman approached her.
They demanded she give them her purse and the man shot her when she refused to give it to them.
After shooting her, the suspects ran away.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a wound to the upper torso.
