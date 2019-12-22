Stores full of shoppers on final weekend before Christmas

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - With a packed parking lot outside of Northpark Mall, it’s no surprise that the inside was bustling with people.
Shoppers coming in by the thousands and marketing manager Christy Pender said it’s been like this all week.
“Estimate, oh goodness gracious. In the high 5 digits. Definitely, definitely. I mean gosh, you never know. It could fall between 50 and 80, you never know,” She said.
On the final Saturday before Christmas, shoppers like Mary Jane Kubiak and her daughter were getting goods for themselves --
“Hot topic. Um, where did we go? 21! For 21. Pretty much all the girl stuff," she said; “we got a lot of shopping to do though for dad, and brothers, and grand babies. Oh yeah.”
From jewelry to fancy fragrances, almost every store was ringing up sales. Even Sweet Taste’n candy store owner Jeff Washington was excited to see the foot traffic.
“I’ll tell you what, in the case of apples. There’s 88 apples in the case. And we’ve been going through anywhere between 2 and 3 cases of apples a day. So the blessing is rolling,” he said.
The closer we get to Christmas, Penders expects to see even more shoppers.
