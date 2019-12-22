Rhodes College senior killed in Nashville stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men were killed, a third injured, in a Nashville stabbing early Saturday morning.
Nashville Police say, Paul Trapeni, 21, and Clayton Beathard, 22, were killed.
According to a Facebook post on the Rhodes Student Government page, Trapeni, was a member of the Rhodes College class of 2020.
The statement reads in part, “Paul was an integral part of student life at Rhodes and a selfless volunteer in the Memphis community. He served as a Summer Service Fellow and helped many find legal services. His presence will be missed by every student, professor, faculty member, and friend he came across. RSG extends its condolences to Paul’s family and friends, especially the Beathard family.”
Police say the other victim, Clayton Beathard, is the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers back up quarterback, C. J. Beathard, and country music singer, Tucker Beathard.
According to Police the bar fight began over a woman before spilling outside.
According to WSMV in Nashville, police are asking for help identifying four people scene on surveillance video inside The Dogwood Bar, where the fight started.
WSMV reports three men and one woman are all persons of interest who may have been involved in the stabbings.
Anyone with info can call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.
WSMV reports that The Dogwood Bar and other area business owners are putting up a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
