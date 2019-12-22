Nacogdoches officer develops deep friendship with 5-year old

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It all started with a traffic stop and later grew into a deep friendship.
Officer Nathan Jessup works for NPD and Courtney Miller, also known as “CJ”, is a 5-year-old who loves police officer uniforms.
Officer Jessup gave CJ a shiny sticker badge and promised him a nerf gun since he enjoys playing with those with his brothers. When CJ’s 5th birthday rolled around, Officer Jessup surprised him with a few nerf guns to play with.
Behind the badge and smiles, they both share a bond that is deeper than the surface and have the scars to prove it.
“He’s going to be undergoing some back surgery, I had some back surgery before. He’s the baby of the family, I’m the baby of the family." Officer Jessup says, “So there’s just a lot of different things that I feel as a bit of a connection with him.”
They hope the community embraces the bond with children and law enforcement.
CJ’S mom Keiundra Miller says, “I’m just happy that it is some good ones out there & that my kids are able to see that they are good people.”
According to Officer Jessup, he is thankful they have met each other, and he hopes throughout his career that he can protect other children like CJ.
