Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

LOUISIANA ELECTRIC BILLS
Entergy bills expected to rise; La. regulators seek options
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana utility regulators are studying ways to handle a coming increase in monthly electric bills tied to Entergy's building of new electricity generating plants. The Louisiana Public Service Commission directed its staff to look at enlarging use of renewable energy sources and energy efficiency assistance programs. The commission's staff also will review the implications of allowing industrial customers to fend for themselves by seeking better electricity prices on the open market or letting plants and refineries make their own power. Entergy says it needs to eventually spend an estimated $10 billion to $12 billion to replace its units, costs passed on to customers.
BC-NEW HEADQUARTERS
Ampirical to build headquarters in Louisiana
COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A company that specializes in electrical infrastructure engineering, design and construction management is building a new corporate headquarters in St. Tammany Parish. Gov. John Bel Edwards and Ampirical Solutions LLC President Matthew Saacks said recently that the company will create 400 new jobs at the facility near Covington over the next decade, with an average annual salary of more than $85,000 including benefits. Ampirical anticipates completing the three-story corporate headquarters building, at Louisiana Highway 21 and Interstate 12, at the end of 2020.
ACETONE DEATH
Baby, 1, dead from acetone; mother, 35, accused of murder
BENTON, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say an autopsy has shown that a 1-year-old died of kidney failure from acetone intoxication, and the mother is accused of murder. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 35-year-old Courtney Marie Seilhammer of Benton on Friday, after getting the autopsy results and an arrest warrant. Detectives were called to her home Oct. 14 because of the dead baby. The news release Friday did not give the baby's gender or say how the child came to swallow, breathe or touch the chemical. It was not clear whether Seilhammer has an attorney who could comment.
HISTORICAL MARKER
New historical marker coming to Louisiana community of Henry
HENRY, La. (AP) — A historical marker is planned for the Louisiana community of Henry. The Acadian Museum of Erath says the marker will be installed Dec. 29 in front of land where Henry High School stood from 1896 until 2009. It was the first accredited high school in Vermilion Parish. The marker's front describes the history of the community and the school. The back describes the history of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, from its establishment in 1895 to its restoration after Hurricane Rita in 2005. More than $1 million was donated to restore the church and raise it more than 9 feet to protect it from future floods.
RED SNAPPER
Louisiana: anglers' red snapper season to end with year
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says it looks as if the recreational red snapper season will continue until 11:59 p.m. New Year's Eve. A news release Friday said surveys indicate that 98% of the state's quota had been caught as of Dec. 8, with about 16,100 pounds remaining. If that's all caught before Dec. 31, the season will end earlier. Louisiana's recreational season was weekends only for most of the year. But in early November, Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet expanded it to all-week.
SOUTHERN-NEW ORLEANS-LOUISIANA TECH
Archibald guides Louisiana Tech to lopsided victory
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Amorie Archibald scored 14 points and Louisiana Tech breezed to an 87-47 victory over NAIA-member Southern-New Orleans. Kalob Ledoux had 12 points off the bench for the Bulldogs (9-3), who won their seventh straight home game.
MED STUDENTS-SLAVE PLANTATION
Black med students hope slave plantation photo inspires kids
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Medical students in a powerful photo taken in front of a slave cabin on a plantation in southern Louisiana, say they hope the photo of the 15 African American students in white lab coats will inspire minority children to become doctors as well. Russell Joseph Ledet had the idea to take the photo after visiting the Whitney Plantation over the summer with his daughter. Another student in the photo, Sydney Labat, said it made her both grateful and sad, thinking about “the conditions that my ancestors lived and worked in.”
AP-MEDLINE-LOUISIANA
Distribution center to bring 460 jobs to New Orleans area
COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Louisiana's governor and Illinois-based Medline Industries Inc. say a new Medline distribution center will bring more than 460 new jobs to a New Orleans suburb. A news release says salaries will average $37,400. The 800,000-square-foot, $53 million facility will be built in Covington, across 24-mile-wide Lake Pontchartrain from New Orleans. It will replace a smaller distribution center between Covington and Goodbee.