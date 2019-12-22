High school dropout graduates Valedictorian from Challenge Academy

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Its Graduation Day for Camp Shelby cadets. They went through a 22-week program where they got their GEDs. It’s a lesson in structure.
“Well, I feel its the next step in my life. It is opening the door to what I am going to be in the future. Its a very important day to me, and I’m very happy,” said Ethan Razor, a graduating cadet.
Ethan Razor is celebrating going through the Mississippi Academy Challenge. He’s finishing as Valedictorian. Making this accomplishment is something he did not think he could do.
“I never thought I would be valedictorian of anything after I dropped out of high school," said Razor. “Now that I am standing here it just feels unreal. It is very structured and it helps with discipline. Instilling discipline is the main thing they do. I feel like it will help me stay on track stay on schedule.”
His grandfather is super proud. Words can't express how happy he is that Ethan is back on track.
“Well, I always knew that he was smart. He’s always just been smart," said Richard Prewitt, Ethan’s Grandfather. "When he was going down the wrong road it just broke my heart. I knew he was smart. For him to be the valedictorian, it doesn’t surprise me. But I still am very proud of him.”
Director of the Mississippi Challenge Academy William H. King IV had some parting words for Ethan.
"Wherever cadet razor goes and whoever he runs into, I hope he sends more back like him,” said King.
Ethan says he plans to enlist in the military. If you would like to do the challenge academy program, here is their website.
