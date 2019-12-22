‘Glorifying guns’: Jackson Councilman proposes ban on advertisements with weapons

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An advertisement displaying a gun is being posted around the city of Jackson.
It appears to promote an album and shows a gun with a microphone attached. The posters are being placed on stop signs, abandoned buildings and throughout different neighborhoods.
Councilman Kenneth Stokes said the ad is glorifying guns and its a clear and present danger to the youth.
“Our children are our future. The images that we allow in our community can have a negative effect on young minds. We must fight for the health, welfare and safety of this next generation,” said Stokes.
Stokes plans to introduce an ordinance next year that would ban certain advertisements in the city.
“We must show some kind of love and respect for human life. To allow whomever are placing these kind of nonsense items throughout these neighborhoods is absolutely wrong. We must stop it. We must make it against the law. We must regulate it,” said Stokes.
